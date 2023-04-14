Golden Jubilee of 1973 Constitution: SBP issues Rs50 commemorative coin

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Friday launched Rs50 commemorative coin on the golden jubilee of the 1973 Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

As per an official press release, issued on Thursday, the commemorative coin would be available at the exchange counters of all the field offices of SBP’s Banking Services Corporation from April 14.

“The Constitution of Pakistan was passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan on April 10, 1973 and therefore also known as the 1973 Constitution and the year 2023 marks the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the SBP said.

“It is the supreme law of Pakistan, intended to guide Pakistan’s law, political culture, and system. It sets out the state’s outline, and serves to enshrine and protect the fundamental rights of the population, guaranteeing security to each and every citizen of Pakistan.

“To celebrate this significant occasion, the Federal Government has authorised the State Bank of Pakistan to issue a Commemorative Coin of Rs.50.”

The coin measures 30.0 mm in diameter, weighs 13.5 grams, and is composed of Cupro-Nickel metal containing 75% Copper and 25% Nickel.

On the front side of the coin, the waxing crescent moon and five-pointed star are positioned in the North West direction as they rise. They are located at the center of the coin and surrounded by an inscription in Urdu script that reads “Islami Jamhuria Pakistan.

The top of the crescent and star includes an additional inscription, while the year of issuance, 2023, appears below the crescent along with two upwardly curved sprigs of wheat. To the right of the crescent star, the numeral “50” is boldly displayed as the face value of the coin, while the word “Rupia” in Urdu script is written to the left of the crescent star.

The reverse side of the coin features an image of the book titled “The Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan” in English script at the center. The top of the picture displays an inscription in Urdu script that reads “Golden Jubilee of Constitution of Pakistan” along with the periphery.

Below the picture, the years 1973-2023 are inscribed in numerals to signify the duration of the Golden Jubilee celebrations, along with the periphery. To the right of the picture, the artistic numeral wording “50” is displayed, while the word “Year” in Urdu script is written on the left side of the picture.