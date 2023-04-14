NA in-camera sitting today to deliberate on national security

The top military leadership is set to provide a comprehensive briefing on the security situation in the country to the National Assembly during an in-camera sitting today.

This development comes in the wake of strong resistance from lawmakers hailing from the recently-established tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who have opposed the government’s decision to launch a new military operation in the region.

Following the dissent expressed by three lawmakers from the treasury benches over the recent cabinet and National Security Committee decision to initiate a military operation against militants in the areas bordering Afghanistan, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a top military leadership briefing in an in-camera session of the National Assembly today at 2:30 pm.

The announcement was made during the house proceedings, which were held after the said lawmakers raised their opposition to the military operation plan. The development comes as the government seeks to address concerns and apprehensions surrounding its decision to launch the operation.

The meeting will be attended by federal ministers, advisers, MNAs, and chief ministers, as well as federal secretaries from various ministries, including interior, foreign affairs, finance, defense, and information and broadcasting. The four provincial chief secretaries and Inspector Generals are also expected to attend the meeting.

PM assures lawmakers of addressing concerns

During a session of the National Assembly on Thursday, PM Shehbaz announced that lawmakers would be allowed to express their concerns and raise questions regarding the security situation at the special session.

He also assured lawmakers that their concerns regarding the National Security Committee’s decision to launch a military operation against terrorists in areas bordering Afghanistan would be addressed. The Prime Minister emphasized that no steps would be taken that could deteriorate the situation.

The Minister for Defense, Khawaja Asif, also confirmed that the military leadership would be present during the NA session and would respond to the queries of the members. The meeting comes amid concerns raised by some lawmakers over the military operation, and as the government seeks to ensure that its decision is well-informed and that all stakeholders’ concerns are duly addressed.

NSC prioritises country’s security over all else

On April 7, the National Security Committee (NSC) approved a multi-pronged comprehensive operation with the support of the government and the nation to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country with a new resolve, determination and valour.

The cil-mil huddle decided to launch an operation against the terrorists in tribal areas.

The federal ministers, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, services chiefs and high-ranking officers of the departments concerned attended the meeting.