NA demands dissolution of 8-member SC bench

The National Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution unanimously condemning the formation of an 8-member bench to hear petitions against the Judicial Reforms Bill.

The resolution calls for the dissolution of the bench, which has sparked controversy and raised concerns about the independence of the judiciary.

The resolution was moved by Agha Rafiullah of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) condemning the formation of an 8-member bench to hear the petitions against the bill.

The PPP leader said that the recent controversial decisions of the Supreme Court not only created a constitutional crisis in the country but also created an impression of partiality.

According to the text of the resolution, only Parliament has the power to legislate, this House calls for challenging the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill, and for forming an 8-member bench for hearing, demanding the dissolution of the bench.

Member of National Assembly (MNA) of PPP Ali Musa Gilani also supported the resolution and said that the apex court will not be allowed to interfere in the House.