PM, Asif Zardari, Bilawal discuss political situation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday here held a meeting with former president Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The prime minister received the two leaders. During the meeting, the leaders discussed in detail the prevailing political situation in the country.

They held consultation on the recent decision of the Supreme Court on the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.