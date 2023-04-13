Imran Khan promises major reforms if came to power again

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that Pakistan would need to make the most drastic measures to overcome its financial issues.

In an interview with the Financial Times, the PTI chairman voiced concerns about the nation’s rising debt and weakening economy. The situation, he claimed, has not improved despite efforts made, and his party is actively looking for solutions. The seriousness of the issue was also emphasised, and he said that the nation is now dealing with major difficulties.

Pakistan, according to the Financial Times, is presently experiencing its worst economic crisis ever. In light of the nation’s challenges to renew its almost $7 billion IMF loan programme, experts warn that it is at risk of default. Pakistan’s foreign reserves have fallen to $4.2 billion, just enough to fund imports for a month, which has made the situation worse.

Imran Khan said in the interview that the government has to abandon its borrowing practises, which have hampered emerging economies. He said that he would prefer to carry out drastic reforms if his party, PTI, were to retake power. Khan emphasised the need for dramatic action, saying that the country needs a full economic makeover to get out of its current financial crisis.

The Financial Times stated that Mr Khan is presently dealing with legal challenges that, in the case of a conviction, might bar him from running in forthcoming elections. Allegations against him include misappropriating gifts he acquired while serving as prime minister, which he has denied as being obtained legitimately.

According to reports from British media, Pakistan is grappling with significant debt challenges. The Debt Justice Advocacy Organisation claims that developing nations are currently experiencing their worst debt payment issues in 25 years. Pakistan has budgeted repayments on its foreign debt that, in 2023, will account for 47% of all government earnings.

The deposed ex-premier emphasised that Pakistan is not the only country that faces difficulties paying back debts made in dollars. According to him, if a nation borrows money in dollars, it must pay it back in the same currency. Loan repayment becomes challenging if a nation’s dollar earnings remain flat. In order to make more money, it is imperative to expand exports. Repaying debt to China, the Paris Club, or other nations would be difficult without a rise in exports.