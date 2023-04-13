Nvidia unleashes RTX 4070: Game-changing graphics card you need!

Nvidia has just announced the launch of its latest desktop graphics card, the GeForce RTX 4070, which belongs to the 40 series and is the most affordable one yet.

Starting from April 13th, the RTX 4070 will be available for purchase directly from Nvidia and through board partners such as ASUS, MSI, and Gigabyte.

The card is priced at $599 and comes with a bonus Overwatch 2 Battle Pass Bundle for customers who purchase any 40-series card until May 8, 2023.

The RTX 4070 utilizes a slightly trimmed-down version of the AD104 GPU, which is based on Nvidia’s latest Ada Lovelace architecture. It has 5888 CUDA cores and can boost up to 2475MHz.

This graphics card also features 12 GB of GDDR6X memory, a 192-bit bus, 21 Gbps speed, and 504 Gbps bandwidth, which are the same as the RTX 4070 Ti.

The RTX 4070 is equipped with the 3rd generation RT cores and 4th generation Tensor cores, which enable features like shader execution reordering and DLSS3 frame generation.

Additionally, the card features the 8th generation NVENC encoder for AV1 encoding, although there is only one of these compared to the two found on other 40-series cards.

Nvidia claims that the RTX 4070 offers the same level of performance as the RTX 3080 while consuming half the power, with a total graphics power of 200W and an average gaming power of 186W.

The RTX 4070 also boasts 12 GB of memory, which is more than the standard 3080 with 10 GB. Moreover, Nvidia reports that the RTX 4070 is 1.4 times faster than the 3080 and 2.6 times faster than the 2070 Super when it comes to frame generation.

Overall, the RTX 4070 is an affordable and powerful graphics card that boasts impressive hardware specs and features. It is a great choice for gamers and professionals who are looking for high-performance graphics cards without breaking the bank.