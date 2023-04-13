Aaqib Javed wants Shaheen Afridi as skipper of national team

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former fast bowler Aaqib Javed showed his trust in Shaheen Shah Afridi to become the skipper of national team, as he said that only the left-arm fast bowler can take Pakistan cricket in the right direction.

The head coach of Lahore Qalandars was talking to a cricket website, when he said that Shaheen Shah Afridi has won back to back PSL titles, which was not done by any captain before.

Aaqib Javed added that Babar Azam and other captaincy contenders Shadab Khan and Muhammad Rizwan have their own weaknesses, but Shaheen Shah Afridi’s approach is fearless.

He also said that Babar Azam should remain skipper in Test and ODI cricket, but T20 World Cup is next year, so Shaheen Shah Afridi should be T20 skipper.

Shaheen Shah Afridi led the team from front in the PSL 8, as he promoted himself up in the batting order and scored a half-century in one of the matches.

He also scored 45 runs in the final, when the team were struggling and also took five wickets when it mattered the most.