IMF assures Pakistan of staff level agreement

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has assured Pakistan that a staff level agreement will be reached soon.

The two parties recently held a virtual meeting, led by Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and the IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette M. Sayeh.

The talks focused on Pakistan’s economic status and reforms, with a review of the country’s implementation of previous IMF program goals.

The IMF’s deputy managing director expressed optimism about working with Pakistan and signing the Staff Level Agreement soon.

Officials from the Pakistani Finance Ministry, Economic Affairs Secretaries, and State Bank Governor, who participated virtually from Washington, all attended the conference.

More inflation, unemployment

The international lender in its report, “World Economic Outlook (WEO): A rocky recovery” released on Tuesday had predicted more inflation and unemployment in Pakistan.

The IMF predicted the increase in already scorching inflation and unemployment and slow economic growth in Pakistan, and shows the possibility of improvement in the economic conditions of Pakistan next year.

The Fund also stated that Pakistan’s GDP is projected to be 3.5 percent declining 0.5 percent in FY24 which stood at 6 percent in FY22, the government had set the target of economic development at 5 percent. According to the IMF, compared to last year, the rate of inflation this year is more than double, i.e. 27 percent, and the unemployment rate has been predicted to reach 7 percent.

The report stated that According to the IMF, the current account deficit will be limited to 2.3 percent of GDP. The report has said that next year GDP growth will be 3.5 percent with clear improvement and inflation will decrease to 21.9 percent.

“The Current Account Deficit (CAD) will remain 2.4 percent, while the unemployment ratio is expected to decline 0.2 percent,” the report said. “The global economy is gradually coming out of the negative effects of the Coronavirus epidemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, it added.

On Wednesday, in an important development for cash-strapped Pakistan, the international lender’s Middle East Director Jihad Azour had announced that Staff Level Agreement (SLA) with Pakistan will be signed soon.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar made a high-level formal contact with International Monetary Fund (IMF) officials. She said agreement with Pakistan will then be submitted to the IMF board for approval.

IMF Director said it is hoped that Pakistan will continue to progress towards reforms and country will complete the IMF program on time.

Ishaq Dar participated in IMF and World Bank annual meeting via video link while IMF talks led by IMF Director Middle East Jihad Azour.

Challenges to country’s economy

Ministry of Finance said both sides discussed progress on ongoing loan program with IMF and also reviewed recent visit of IMF mission to Pakistan and implementation of preconditions.

It is pertinent to note that due to important engagements in Pakistan, Ishaq Dar canceled his visit to the US.

Ishaq Dar also informed about the challenges facing the country’s economy while Finance Minister was determined for macroeconomic stability in Pakista.

“The government has implemented all the pre-conditions and ready to fulfill all his obligations as promised to IMF,” said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Ishaq Dar appreciated the cooperation of the IMF team for the completion of the Ninth Economic Review.