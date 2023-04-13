Get more productive with Microsoft Powertoys, ChatGPT integration

Microsoft has announced plans to integrate ChatGPT into its cloud-based Office 365 software suite with Copilot. However, the company has not yet mentioned any AI features coming to Windows itself.

According to reports, Microsoft has now given permission to one of its engineers, Simone Franco, to work on a ChatGPT plugin for Microsoft Powertoys.

Powertoys, which was revived for Windows 10 and is a launcher designed to offer quick access to shortcuts and utility programs such as a screen ruler, will now be connected to one of the most cutting-edge technologies of our time.

Once the plugin is installed, users can access it by pressing alt+space to bring up the launcher and can access everything from there.

Although specific details about the functions of ChatGPT with Powertoys are scarce, the official Github project page shows that the Plugin will activate within Powertoys by typing “??” and then asking it a question like you would the regular form of ChatGPT.

Once up and running, users could ask Powertoys for help with a range of things.

For instance, users can ask the AI to help them with reading, and Powertoys will suggest the screen ruler.

While Powertoys has a range of specialist apps, it’s not going to be something everyone uses. Giving the likes of Office and Teams the new Bing with ChatGPT treatment is understandably Microsoft’s priority, but it’s nice to get an idea of what integration directly with Windows could look like.

Mac users already have the option of installing MacGPT to get a ChatGPT browser on their Apple machine that looks similar to Safari.