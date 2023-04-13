The reign of Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi on Twitter continues

Pakistani stars Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi have been starred in most popular drama serial, “Tere Bin” which is at the brink of ending.

The drama serial started back in December and yet has been full of climax and suspense. The story revolves around a couple who were forced to marry each other by their family members, yet they both found their way to love each other and have been inseparable ever since. Wahaj Ali is playing the character of “Murtasim Khan” while Yumna Zaidi has been seen playing the role of his wife, “Meerab.”

Ever since the drama went on air, netizens have been going crazy over the couple’s chemistry and romance. Murtasim against all typical norms of the society protected Meerab in front of everyone, which showed his love and loyalty to her, on the other hand, Meerab despite her efforts to deny her love for Murtasim, ends up being his biggest support and love.

The drama is on its final episodes and is slowly moving towards a great ending, keeping Sabeena Farooq as Haya on leash and getting her married to a guy as she was in love with her cousin Murtasim and tried every possible way to get in the middle of the iconic couple. Yet against all odds, they somehow avoided all the mess and managed to stay by each other’s side. A huge twist is yet to be uncovered, another guy from Meerab’s university, “Rohail” was also in love with his classfellow Meerab and since the time she got married has been trying to get his hands on her and marry her, but in the latest episodes Murtasim confronted him and tried to put a full stop to his drama though he being a stubborn kind might try to sneak back in Meerab’s life and try to win her back.

The viewers have been super excited as #WahajAli has been seen trending number one on Twitter recently, fans have been posting their favourite couple’s pictures and edits quoting their feelings and thoughts about the conclusion of the show. They poured in immense love and immeasurable support for both Wahaj and Yumna.