Exciting update: WhatsApp’s latest beta testing includes short video previews!

WhatsApp is testing a new preview feature for video messages in its iOS 23.7.0.77 beta update.

The feature provides a short preview of a video message in the chat list, making it easier for users to access media content, WABetaInfo reported.

Currently, the video message feature is still being developed and is only available to select beta testers. Video messages are different from regular videos as they can only be recorded and sent in real-time, making them more personal and timely.

Moreover, the end-to-end encryption ensures that only the intended recipient can view the video message, and WhatsApp cannot access it.

The feature will also be available for images, videos, GIFs, and stickers, and it is being developed for all platforms.

The release date for the feature is still uncertain, but the new preview feature is a positive indication that it is getting closer.

When it is released, the feature will be a valuable addition to the app, allowing users to send short video messages in real-time while maintaining security and privacy.