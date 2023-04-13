Watch Live
UAE envoy meets PM Shehbaz, invites him to attend COP28

The premier thanked the UAE leadership for the invitation
Samaa Web Desk Apr 13, 2023
Ambassador of United Arab Emirates to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Ambassador delivered an invitation to the Prime Minister from the UAE leadership inviting him to attend COP28, which is scheduled to be held in Dubai from 30 November to 12 December this year.

Mr Shrif thanked the UAE leadership for the invitation and also expressed his gratitude for their support in relief efforts in the wake of devastating floods in Pakistan last year.

He appreciated UAE’s role in combating climate change and expressed the hope that UAE’s stewardship of COP28 would yield meaningful outcomes for countries like Pakistan, which are most vulnerable to climate change.

Recalling his successful visit to UAE in January this year, PM Shehbaz emphasised that it is the common resolve of the leadership of both countries to translate the fraternal bonds into mutually rewarding economic ties.

The premier also said the UAE is home to 1.7 million Pakistanis, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.

