‘Don’t worry’, Tesori tells wife as Mufti Tariq Masood’s lectures on polygamy ‘reaches’ Governor House

Mufti Tariq Masood, religious scholar, known for his polygamy lectures on social media platforms, visited Governor House Karachi on Thursday on the invitation of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori to attend a religious gathering.

Kamran Tessori addressing the ceremony said his wife told him that she would also visit to Governor House to listen to Mufti Tariq Masood lecture.

Tessori in a lighter note said all wives in Governor House are on ‘high alert’.

Singh governor told his wife, ‘Don’t worry’, adding that, “I would listen to all the statements on Mufti Sahib except one (on polygamy)”.

Cracking a joke, Tessori said he told his dear wife that he would not accept the lecture of Mufti Tariq Masood on second and third marriage of ‘so easily’.