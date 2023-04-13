While travelling from Lakki Marwat to Shahbaz Khel, there comes a small village, ‘Shah Hassan Khel’ which starts with “Yadgar-e-Shuhda.”

The residents of that village made a contingent against the terrorist group “Taliban.” A few years back some terrorists did a suicide blast during a Volley ball match in the village. The attack resulted in the death of 82 people, while 54 got seriously injured. Most of them were men. Many women were widowed and children were orphaned. The village was named “the village of widows and orphans,” after that tragedy.

To get a closer look into the despair of the people who lost their beloved in that deadly attack, some widows were interviewed:

A widow shared her experience, she said that they witnessed an enormous cloud of dark smoke in the evening, as they tried to rush outside, some people stopped them and asked to go back, they waited and the next morning two dead bodies were arrived at their house, after their burial, she was still waiting for her third son, who was missing and after some days a coffin was received with his name engraved on it, when they requested to show them his face, they denied and he was buried. Almost every house of the village lost more than 2 people of their families.

After talking to another woman, some common factors were found such as they expressed their difficulty meeting their expenses, and how it was impossible for them to get a proper earning mething as they were women and they have no men left in their house and that life has been treating them rough, some of the women try to earn bread and butter by selling mops and brooms which still was not sufficient enough.

Though the residents of the village love Volley ball, they stopped playing the sport, to not hurt the sentiments of those who have lost their beloved.