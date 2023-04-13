PM Shehbaz vows to take Iran-Pakistan friendship to next level

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing the bilateral ties with Iran in various domains of shared concern, such as trade, energy collaboration, security, and stability in the region.

During a telephonic conversation with President of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday, the PM expressed satisfaction on the recent operationalisation of Polan-Gabd Electricity Transmission Line and appreciated the Iranian government’s cooperation in that regard.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need for enhancing people-to-people contacts, including cultural and educational exchanges, to promote mutual understanding and cooperation between the two nations.

He lauded the Iranian leadership’s efforts in promoting peace and stability in the region and congratulated President Ebrahim Raisi on the historic development of the resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Mr Sharif called for an immediate end to Israel’s human rights violations in the occupied territory and stressed the need for a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on the two-state solution, in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions and international law. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to maintain close contact on all matters of mutual interest.