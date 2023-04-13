Apple’s iOS 17: Major changes to Dynamic Island, custom accessibility modes leaked!

Apple has announced that its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event will take place on June 5th, where it will unveil the latest version of its operating system, iOS 17, as well as other software updates.

While not much information has been released about iOS 17, a leaker has shared some potential new features that will be introduced in the upcoming release.

iOS 17 to bring major changes to Dynamic Island, interactive Home Screen Widgets, custom Accessibility modes, more

According to the tweet by anonymous leaker, iOS 17 will bring significant changes to the Dynamic Island functionality on the iPhone, including new additions that may expand its functionality to additional apps.

Additionally, the search functionality on the iPhone is expected to be greatly enhanced, building on the improvements that were introduced in iOS 16.

Also read: Weather delays launch of Europe’s Jupiter space mission by 24 hours

The leaker also suggests that iOS 17 will offer customized accessibility features that can be tailored to the user’s personal preferences.

This allows the iPhone’s interface to be customized with different elements catering to specific features.

Furthermore, iOS 17 will introduce more customization options for the Lock Screen, including new Focus modes.

Other rumored features include various changes to the Camera and Health app, as well as support for numerous ARKit frameworks, which may be related to the upcoming AR Headset that Apple is rumored to be unveiling soon.

Also read: Apple now makes almost 7pc of its iPhones in India

Initially, it was believed that iOS 17 would focus on stability and performance, with minor updates.

However, the leaker’s information suggests that iOS 17 will be a major update, introducing a revamped Control Center and other new front-facing features.