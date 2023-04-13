Babar Azam, Tom Latham unveil T20 series trophy in Lahore

Pakistan Cricket Team’s captain Babar Azam and New Zealand’s skipper Tom Latham unveiled the T20 series trophy in Lahore, one day before the first T20 match at the venue.

The captains of both teams also addressed the press conference after the unveiling of trophy, as Babar Azam said that they would be looking to get on the winning track as ODI World Cup in less than six months away now.

The skipper of Pakistan said that they had not played an International match in Lahore for a long time, so they practiced a lot in the training sessions.

Talking about the critics, Babar Azam said that he does not take them seriously, and only focusses on his own performance, instead of worrying about criticism.

He also talked about his meeting with PCB Management Committee head Najam Sethi and said that he was given confidence by him.

Babar Azam added that New Zealand may not have some of the main players but they would not take the visitors easily and will give their 100%.

He also said that they would not change the opening pair and he would open with Muhammad Rizwan in the series.

When asked about the bowling combination, he said that young bowlers have strengthened their line up and they have many varities.

On the other hand, New Zealand’s skipper Tom Latham said that Pakistan have a quality line up but they would try to give their best.

He said that they just came after winning the series in Sri Lanka but did not have time to adjust in Pakistan’s conditions.

Latham added that Daryl Mitchell and James Neesham are their trump cards, who have experienced of playing in Pakistan before.

He said that they would be expecting a tough challenge against the quality fast bowlers and spinners of Pakistan.

The stadium is ready to host the T20 series, as broadcasters have installed the spider cam, buggy cam, hawk eye review and digital boundaries, which would be available for matches in Lahore and Karachi, but not for the matches in Rawalpindi.