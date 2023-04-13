How to get PIA discounted tickets on Eid ul Fitr?

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) on Thursday announced a huge discount for passengers on the eve of Eid ul Fitr.

The national carrier has announced that passengers could avail the discount scheme till April 22 and 23.

PIA made announcement of up to 10% discount on fares for domestic passengers.

The federal government on Thursday announced five holidays on Eid-ul-Fitr. Ministry of Interior issued a notification that Eid holidays will start from April 21 and conclude on April 25.

Pakistan Railways had already announced to issue the schedule of five special train on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

