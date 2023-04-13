Kanye West accused of prohibiting Adidas, Nike at school

Cecilia Hailey, one of two women suing West for wrongful termination, claims poor conditions at Donda Academy and warns parents about the lack of academic grading. Meanwhile, Adidas suffers a $600 million loss after splitting with West, while Nike’s success adds insult to injury.

A former teacher at Kanye West’s Donda Academy, Cecilia Hailey, has spoken out against the school, making several serious allegations against the educational institute. Hailey is one of two women who are taking legal action against the rapper for wrongful termination, claiming that she was forced out for asking questions about the school’s standards.

at least one Donda Academy campus is a discreetly located in a building marked Jouer, a cosmetics company.

In an interview with TMZ, Hailey warned parents about the poor conditions at the school, ranging from education standards to children’s hygiene. She also made several allegations against Kanye West himself, including claims that he prohibited Adidas and Nike at the school. Hailey alleged that parents would struggle to transfer their kids to different schools as they are not graded on their academia at Donda Academy.

The Donda Academy was founded by Kanye West in 2021 and is named after his late mother. The school is a private, faith-based institution that promises to offer personalized learning opportunities to children.

In other news, Adidas is facing a challenging time following its split from Kanye West, while Nike’s booming success adds insult to injury. Nike’s market share is expected to grow in 2023 after registering strong growth in third-quarter revenue, particularly helped by the German sports giant’s staggering loss of about $600 million in quarterly sales after severing ties with West.

Jessica Ramirez, senior analyst at Jane Hali and Associates, commented that “there is an opportunity for Nike to pick more market from Adidas.” Meanwhile, Adidas is bracing for its first annual operating loss of $736 million in three decades because of a mountain of unsold Yeezy stock. The company ended its nine-year partnership with Kanye West following the rapper’s anti-Semitic comments. As a result, the company’s annual revenue is expected to slump by $1.27 billion this year.