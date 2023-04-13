Eid ul Fitr 2023: Federal govt announces 5 holidays

The federal government on Thursday approved five holidays on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Ministry of Interior issued a notification that Eid holidays will start from April 21 and conclude on April 25.

The approval of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays was recommended to the Cabinet Division.

Pakistan Railways had already announced to issue the schedule of five special train on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

Pakistan Railways said five special trains are scheduled to accommodate large number of passengers, who will be travelling to and from their natives towns.

Apart from this, due to the possible rush of passengers, additional coaches will be carried along with the already running trains. The railways authorities have directed the workshops Division to provide additional coaches for special trains.

City Date Departure time Karachi to Peshawar April 18 02:45 pm Quetta to Karachi APril 18 10:00 am Karachi to Lahore April 19 06:45 pm Rawalpinidi to Quetta April 26 09:00 am Lahore to Karachi April 27 11:00 am

