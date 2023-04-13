‘The Conjuring’ horror franchise expands to TV with new series

Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service Max has announced that it is developing a TV series based on The Conjuring horror franchise. The series will continue the story established in the feature films and will be produced by Peter Safran, who produced the movies, and James Wan, who directed the first two films and produced the rest.

Safran’s The Safran Co. and Wan’s Atomic Monster will produce the series, while Warner Bros. Television will distribute it. Although there are no plot details available yet, it is expected that the show will continue to explore the paranormal investigations of Ed and Lorraine Warren, the real-life paranormal investigators who were the focus of the movies.

The Conjuring franchise has been a major success for Warner Bros., grossing over $2 billion at the worldwide box office. The original movie, released in 2013, marked the beginning of The Conjuring Universe franchise, which now includes eight films. Directed by James Wan and written by Chad Hayes and Carey W. Hayes, the movie starred Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The film was inspired by the couple’s alleged true stories, which also served as the basis for The Amityville Horror. In the movie, the Warrens help the Perron family deal with terrifying supernatural events that occurred in their new home in Rhode Island in 1971.

The announcement of the new TV series is sure to excite horror fans who have been eagerly waiting for more content from The Conjuring Universe. No writer has been attached to the project yet, but with Safran and Wan on board as producers, the show is sure to attract top talent. It remains to be seen whether Wilson and Farmiga will reprise their roles as the Warrens in the TV series, but given their popularity with audiences, it would be a wise move for the producers. Fans will have to wait for more details about the show, but with the success of the movies, it’s safe to say that the TV series will be just as terrifying and thrilling.