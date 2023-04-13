Watch Live
Rihanna stuns in white during Ulta visit amid pregnancy news

The Fenty Beauty mogul is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky
Samaa Life&Style Editors Apr 13, 2023
Rihanna was spotted at Ulta in Las Vegas on Tuesday, wearing an all-white ensemble that accentuated her growing baby bump. This comes after the Grammy-winning artist announced her pregnancy during her Super Bowl performance in February.

The 35-year-old singer is expecting her second child with partner A$AP Rocky, with whom she also shares a 10-month-old baby boy. Rihanna has been open about how motherhood has changed her and detailed the experience in a recent interview with British Vogue.

Although she described her birth experience as “beautiful,” Rihanna admitted to feeling a “head-f—” from the whole process. She also shared that new motherhood has been “legendary” with her infant son, and that she feels blessed for having had such a “beautiful” birth.

Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement during her Super Bowl performance was a surprise to many, with reports suggesting that she went to great lengths to keep it a secret until the show. With the impending release of her Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb, fans are eagerly anticipating what other surprises the singer has in store.

