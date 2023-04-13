Eid ul Fitr 2023: UAE announces week long holidays

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has announced week long holidays from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3, 1444 AH.

The holy month began in the Emirates on Thursday, March 23. Islamic months last for 29 or 30 days, depending on when the moon is sighted.

As per astronomical calculations, Ramadan will last for 29 days this year, meaning that the Eid holiday will begin on Thursday, April 20.

Eid Al Fitr is celebrated after the holy month on the first of Shawwal — the month that follows Ramadan in the Hijri calendar.

Read More: Eid ul Fitr 2023: Saudi Arabia announces four days holidays

Earlier, Saudi Arabia Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced Eid Al Fitr holidays have been announced for private and non-profit sectors.

Eid ul Fitr holiday in Saudi Arabia will begin from Friday, April 21 while regular working hours will commence from Tuesday, April 25. It is pertinent to note that Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.