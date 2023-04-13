Warner Bros. announces new anime adaptation of Rick and Morty

Warner Bros. has announced a new anime adaptation of the popular Adult Swim animated series, Rick and Morty. The series will feature the beloved duo, with promises of even more thrilling adventures in a style similar to the popular manga series Lone Wolf and Cub.

This news comes after a tumultuous period for the show’s co-creator and voice actor, Justin Roiland. Earlier this year, Roiland found himself embroiled in controversy after being accused of domestic violence. The show’s future was uncertain, as it had forty episodes left in its contract with Roiland. However, Adult Swim quickly confirmed that they would be seeking new voice actors for the main characters and that the show would continue without Roiland’s participation.

Two months after being dropped by the network, Roiland was cleared of all charges. The Orange County District Attorney’s office released a statement, confirming that the case was dismissed due to insufficient evidence. Roiland also took to social media to express his relief and disappointment with the situation, saying that he had always known the claims were false and that he was disappointed in the rush to judgment.

The announcement of the new Rick and Morty anime series is sure to excite fans of the show, who have been eagerly anticipating new content since the last season aired in 2019. The show has gained a massive following for its irreverent humor, clever writing, and bizarre sci-fi adventures. The new anime adaptation promises to take the show to even greater heights, offering a fresh take on the beloved characters and their adventures.

As the world of television and streaming continues to evolve, it’s clear that animation remains a popular and powerful medium for storytelling. With the announcement of this new Rick and Morty anime series, it’s clear that Warner Bros. is committed to providing fans with even more exciting and innovative programming in the years to come.