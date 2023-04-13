SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan named Maybelline’s new brand ambassador

Bollywood starlet Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, has been named as the new brand ambassador for international makeup brand Maybelline.

The announcement was made by Maybelline on their official Instagram page and was met with great enthusiasm from fans of both the makeup brand and the Bollywood actress.

Suhana Khan is currently studying acting in New York and has made headlines for her performances in various plays and short films. With her new role as Maybelline’s brand ambassador, she will be representing the brand across India and globally. Her father, Shah Rukh Khan, shared his pride in a social media post, congratulating his daughter on this achievement.

Maybelline has a long history of collaborating with celebrities to promote their products, and Suhana joins the ranks of other Bollywood stars such as Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, as well as international model Gigi Hadid. The brand has a strong reputation for creating innovative and inclusive beauty products that cater to a diverse range of skin tones and types.

In a statement, Suhana expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to work with Maybelline, stating that she has always been a fan of the brand’s products. She also thanked her parents for their unwavering support throughout her career.

This announcement is a significant milestone for Suhana, who is carving out her own path in the entertainment industry. It also highlights the growing influence of Indian celebrities in the global beauty and fashion industry. With her talent and charm, Suhana is sure to be a fantastic representative for Maybelline and a role model for young women around the world.