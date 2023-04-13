Jamie Foxx hospitalized due to health complication

Actor and musician Jamie Foxx, 55, suffered a medical complication on Wednesday and was hospitalized. The news was confirmed by the actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, in a statement released on Thursday.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the statement read. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Foxx’s condition was serious enough to require hospitalization, according to sources with direct knowledge cited in a report by TMZ.

Foxx is a celebrated actor, comedian, and musician, having won an Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the biopic “Ray.” He has also starred in popular films like “Django Unchained,” “Collateral,” and “Baby Driver.”

The actor has several projects in the works, including the upcoming Netflix film “Back In Action,” in which he co-stars with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. He is also set to appear in several other movies, such as “They Cloned Tyrone,” “God Is a Bullet,” “The Burial,” “Tin Soldier,” and “Groove Tails.”

Foxx is also involved in production and will be producing a project titled “Geechee.” In addition, he will lend his voice to the film “Strays.”

Fans and colleagues of Foxx have taken to social media to send their well-wishes for his speedy recovery. The news of Foxx’s medical complication comes as a shock to his fans, who are eagerly awaiting his upcoming projects