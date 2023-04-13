NA in-camera session on national security tomorrow

An in-camera meeting of the National Assembly will be held at 2:30pm on Friday in the NA assembly hall.

Top military leadership will brief the national assembly on national security affairs. National Assembly speaker will invite all chief ministers of provinces, interim prime minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir, federal ministers, members of the parliament and special assistants to prime ministers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that an in-camera session of National Assembly regarding the country’s security situation will be held tomorrow (Friday).

Addressing the floor of the House, PM Shehbaz Sharif assured that concerns of the legislators would be addressed.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif said the military leadership will be present in the national assembly session and respond to the queries of the members.

National Security Committee session held on April 7

On April 7, the National Security Committee (NSC) approved a multi-pronged comprehensive operation with the support of the government and the nation to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country with a new resolve, determination and valour.

The cil-mil huddle decided to launch an operation against the terrorists in tribal areas.

The federal ministers, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, services chiefs and high-ranking officers of the departments concerned attended the meeting. •