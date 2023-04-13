Johnny Depp’s first wife Lori Allison slams Amber Heard over defamation trial

Lori Allison, Johnny Depp’s first wife, has opened up in a recent interview about her reaction to the highly publicized defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

In an appearance on the Popcorned Planet podcast, Allison spoke about her initial impression of Amber Heard and how she referred to her as “she who shall not be named.” She recalled meeting Amber at parties at Johnny’s house and thinking that she was nice and gorgeous, but as time went by and she heard things about her, Johnny didn’t seem happy all the time.

Allison went on to talk about how the trial affected her and how she broke down several times because she felt bad for Johnny. She said that what Amber did was absolutely horrific and that she would do legal things to her if she could. She added that while she’s no angel and has done her share of bad things to people, what Amber did was on another level.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial was based on Amber’s 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post, in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Johnny was awarded $10.35 million in damages, while Amber got $2 million. After the settlement, Amber shared a note on her Instagram, saying that she had lost faith in the American legal system.

Johnny Depp is set to star in the upcoming historical film Jeanne du Barry, in which he will play the role of King Louis XV of France. The film will open the Cannes Film Festival this May and follows the story of the King of France’s last royal mistress, Jeanne du Barry, who managed to climb the social ladder using her intelligence to become Louis XV’s favorite companion.