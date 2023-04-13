Cannes Film Festival sets record with six female directors competing for top prize

The Cannes Film Festival has announced a record six female directors to compete for the Palme d’Or in 2023, which marks progress towards gender parity. In 2022, the festival smashed its record for women directors in competition, with five names out of 21 films, but it was not enough to receive overwhelming enthusiasm. However, the festival’s 2023 lineup features a total selection of 19 films, with six female directors, which represents a record 32 percent of the overall competition lineup.

Established names and Cannes returnees are among the lineup, such as Alice Rohrwacher, Jessica Hausner, Kaouther Ben Hania, Catherine Breillat, Justine Triet, and Ramata-Toulaye Sy. The latter’s film, Banel Et Adama, is a rare debut feature in the main competition.

The 2023 Cannes lineup shows progress towards gender parity, which was promised in 2018 when prominent industry feminists marched on the Palais and Cannes Film Festival director, Thierry Frémaux, vowed to work towards it. The record-breaking number of female directors in 2023 is a major step up from 2015, when only two women were in competition. Last year, the festival appointed its first female president, Iris Knobloch, and in 2021, Julia Ducournau became the second female filmmaker to win the Palme d’Or.

Frémaux had previously said that he did not intend to program a lineup with 50% of films directed by women. Nonetheless, the Cannes Film Festival is making progress towards gender parity, even if it is not perfect. The 2023 Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 16-27.