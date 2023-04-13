Pulkit Samrat completes 11 years in Bollywood, waiting for more challenging roles

Pulkit Samrat, who made his debut in the world of films with “Bittoo Boss” in 2012, has completed 11 years in the industry. While he is known for his comedy movies like “Fukrey” and “Dolly Ki Doli,” he has also tried his hand at various genres. His performance in the thriller “3 Storeys” was also much loved by all.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Pulkit Samrat said that he looks forward to diversifying the kind of roles he plays on screen. The actor said that he wants to challenge himself as an artist and evolve further. He expressed his gratitude for every project he has been a part of and said that his experiences have shaped and transformed him both as an individual and an artist.

Pulkit Samrat’s career graph may have been slow but he has managed to do some really good films in the comedy space. Fukrey series has been the most defining project of his career, and the character of Hunny is a cult one. After the success of Fukrey, Pulkit said that he met a one-year-old baby who would only drink milk when the song Ambarsariya played.

For his upcoming projects, Pulkit has the third installment of the Fukrey series in the pipeline. He shared that the movie is going to be a roller coaster ride from the word go and can’t wait for everyone to witness the madness they have created in this one. Pulkit also hinted at announcing more projects soon.

Overall, Pulkit Samrat is grateful for the past 11 years and looks forward to more challenging roles and diverse projects that would help him evolve as an artist.