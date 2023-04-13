Europe’s JUICE space mission postpones launch for Jupiter’s icy moons

The European Space Agency delayed a planned launch of its JUICE spacecraft due to bad weather on Thursday, postponing its eight-year journey through the Solar System to discover whether Jupiter’s icy moons are capable of hosting extraterrestrial life in their vast, hidden oceans.

Unlike similar missions to Mars, which focus on finding signs of ancient life long since extinguished, scientists at the European Space Agency hope to discover whether Jupiter’s icy moons are capable of hosting extraterrestrial life in their vast, hidden oceans.

The JUpiter ICy Moons Explorer (JUICE) had received the green light for its scheduled blast-off on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, before bad weather postponed the launch.

The six-tonne spacecraft, which is roughly four square meters, will separate from the rocket at an altitude of 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) a little under half an hour after blast-off. JUICE will then begin its long and winding path towards Jupiter, which is 628 million kilometers from Earth.

Because the spacecraft lacks the power to fly straight towards Jupiter, it will have to slingshot around other planets to get a gravitational boost.

First, it will do a fly-by of Earth and the Moon, then slingshot around Venus in 2025 before swinging past Earth again in 2029. Then it will finally take off on its challenging journey towards the Solar System’s largest planet.

The spacecraft is wrapped in 500 layered thermal insulation blankets to protect itself against temperatures expected to soar above 250 degrees Celsius (480 degrees Fahrenheit) as it flies past Venus, then plummet below minus 230C near Jupiter.