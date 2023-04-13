ECP wants same powers as Election Commission of India to hold free elections in Pakistan

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued a statement and demanded independent powers in the style of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct a clean and transparent election in Pakistan.

The statement came after President Alvi gave an interview to an private to a private television and compared ECP of both countries.

‘No pressure on ECP’

The Election Commission of Pakistan rejected the statement of any ‘government pressure’ on the ECP.

ECP clarified that the supreme election body has not accepted pressure of any government in the past and would not do so in the future.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson regretted over President’s statement of the government’s pressure and said that they strongly deny it.

