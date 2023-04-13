Pakistani Rupee on recovery path, gains record Rs1.71 against USD in interbank

Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained record Rs1.71 against the American currency at the closing time of the interbank trading.

The local unit in on the recovery path for the last two days in the interbank.

On the other hand, the Pakistani Rupee gained record Rs3 against the greenback in the open market.

The development the next day, when International Monetary Fund (IMF) Middle East Director Jihad Azour on Wednesday announced that international lender will ink a Staff Level Agreement (SLA) with cash-strapped Pakistan ‘soon’.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar made a high-level formal contact with International Monetary Fund (IMF) officials. She said agreement with Pakistan will then be submitted to the IMF board for approval.

