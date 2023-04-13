PPP forms panel to convince ruling partners on ‘greater dialogue’ with PTI

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has formed a three-member committee to convince the ruling coalition parties on ‘greater dialogue’ with the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The committee comprises ex-prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani and former federal ministers including Qamar Zaman Kaira and Syed Naveed Qamar.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the political secretary of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Apart from the parties who make up the ruling coalition, the three-member panel will also contact PTI for greater dialogue.

Sources within PPP said that the committee members will convince the heads of political parties of the ruling coalition on implementing the suggestion of PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for negotiations with PTI.

Following this, the committee will prepare a unanimous agenda which will be presented before the PTI.

The measure has been taken to end political quagmire in the country.