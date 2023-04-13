Security forces kill three terrorists in Turbat IBO: ISPR

An Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) was initiated to clear a hideout of terrorists linked with firing incidents on security forces and civilians besides planting of improvised explosive devices on Turbat at Hoshab Road in general area Gishkore.

As a result of continuous Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaisance (ISR) of the area, a location of terrorists was identified and security forces were heli inserted.

While establishment of blocking positions to cut the escape routes was underway, terrorists opened fire onto security forces.

After heavy exchange of fire, three terrorists have been sent to hell, while a cache of arms/ammunition including improvised explosive devices has been recovered.

Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart such attempts aimed at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.