Eid ul Fitr in Pakistan: Central bank announces policy on new currency notes

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday said that new notes will not be issued on Eid ul Fitr 2023.

The central bank said it will not issue new notes to public through SMS service and banks too.

It is pertinent to note that new notes policy were abundant after COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in 2020.

After Covid-19, SBP had stopped issuing new notes which were earlier issued from the concerned branch through SMS service for citizens.

