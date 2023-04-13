Maira Khan believes bitterness of life outweighs drama characters’ woes

Pakistani actress Maira Khan recently shared her thoughts on this topic, stating that the bitter experiences in her own life have been more difficult to navigate than the characters she’s played on screen.

In an exclusive interview with Samaa Digital about her upcoming film “Daadal”, the spiffy actress talking about hobbies said she often stays outside the country for the purpose of traveling, adding her career in showbiz had a lot of ups and downs because she did not work continuously. “When I get bored with work, I go out for travelling.

“I find New York to be the best city in the world as she lives and studied there,” added Maira.

Maira cleared the air saying people get confused between her and Maira Khan names, adding she also received calls in which they often asked about Maira Khan.

She went on to say the bitter experiences in her own life have been more difficult to navigate than the characters she’s played on screen, added “As soon as the scene ends, she becomes the real Maira in a few moments.”

Maira also said that she feels that actors should convince themselves that they should not adapt to the roles played in dramas and films in real life as it does not have positive effects.