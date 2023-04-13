Circular debt balloons to Rs2.5tr, as DISCOs’ performance slips

A proof of the deteriorating performance of the power distribution companies of the country is that the circular debt has reached Rs2.5 trillion.

In order to improve the performance of the electricity distribution companies and reduce the losses, Punjab and Sindh have expressed their willingness to run the companies under the management of provinces instead of the federation.

Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have, however, refused.

Documents show that Pakistan is plagued with high line losses, low recovery rate and increase in electricity theft.

The caretaker Punjab government has expressed its willingness to run the power distribution companies under the provincial administration.

The energy department has been ordered to seek the services of the Transaction Advisor for consultations.

Documents state that in a meeting chaired by the prime minister last month, KP and Balochistan did not agree to provincial administration of the distribution companies.