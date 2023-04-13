Contempt plea filed against PM, Maryam, Dar

A contempt of court petition has been filed with the Supreme Court against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the National Assembly speaker, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The finance secretary has also been made a party to the contempt petition.

The petition maintains that the abovementioned government figures insulted the April 4 order of the Supreme Court.

The government functionaries have committed contempt by not issuing Rs21 billion to the election commission for polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The application was filed in the Supreme Court by Advocate Maulvi Iqbal Haider.

Earlier, the SC on Wednesday issued notices to the attorney general for Pakistan and State Bank of Pakistan over the non-provision of funds for the Punjab elections.

The secretaries of the election commission of Pakistan and finance ministry were also served notices.

The notice by the top court read that according to the ECP’s report, the federal government did not transfer funds to the electoral body for polls.