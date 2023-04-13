Four killed in car-trailer collision

In an unfortunate incident, at least four people including two children have been killed while two others sustained injuries in a horrific collision between a car and trailer on Thursday.

According to details, the accident occurred after the car lost its control and rammed into a trailer near Motorway M5, Mohammad Panah Interchange.

The ill-fated vehicle was travelling from Faisalabad to Rahim Yar Khan.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot after getting information and shifted the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital.

Police, in the meantime, have started an investigation into the incident.