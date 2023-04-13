Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Four killed in car-trailer collision

Victims include two kids
Samaa Web Desk Apr 13, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

In an unfortunate incident, at least four people including two children have been killed while two others sustained injuries in a horrific collision between a car and trailer on Thursday.

According to details, the accident occurred after the car lost its control and rammed into a trailer near Motorway M5, Mohammad Panah Interchange.

The ill-fated vehicle was travelling from Faisalabad to Rahim Yar Khan.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot after getting information and shifted the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital.

Police, in the meantime, have started an investigation into the incident.

Faisalabad

car accident

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div