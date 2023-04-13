No compromise on powers of parliament: coalition parties decide

A meeting of the leaders of coalition parties concluded that there will be no compromise on the powers of parliament.

The meeting presided over by the prime minister also decided that guidance will be sought from parliament on the availability of funds for elections.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said parliament is the supreme institution and representative forum of the people.

The meeting decided the future course of action on the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023. Guidance will be sought from parliament on issues related to the Supreme Court as well as availability of funds for elections, the meeting decided.

The government’s legal team also attended the meeting to deliberate on the hearing of an eight-member Supreme Court bench of the judicial reforms bill, as well as consider the issue of provision of election funds.

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister House, Islamabad.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, special assistant Ata Tarar and others also attended the meeting.

The legal team briefed the meeting on the Supreme Court’s hearing of the judicial reforms bill.

The new plan of action of the coalition parties on the government’s concerns on the formation of the eight-member are also expected to be discussed.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to defend its stance on the SC hearing in parliament, and is set to take the judicial proceedings on the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 to parliament for a review.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to attend the National Assembly session today.

The prime minister has directed all members of the party to participate in the meeting.

PML-N Chief Whip and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi has started contacting the party members.

The minister has told all members of the party to ensure attendance at the extraordinary session of the assembly.

PPP’s three-member group

On the other hand, the PPP has formed a three-member group to convince the ruling coalition parties for negotiations.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has nominated three senior leaders of the party for the purpose, including Yousuf Raza Gilani, Naveed Qamar and Qamar Zaman Kaira.

A notification in this regard was issued from the Chairman’s Secretariat.