Imran gets notice to pay luxury tax

Punjab Excise and Taxation department has served a luxury tax notice to the former prime minister and chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan.

The notice, which was sent on Thursday, directs Khan to clear arrears under luxury tax amounting to Rs3.6 million.

The excise department dispatched a two-member team comprising ETO Adeel Amjad and Inspector Amna Rashid, who reached Imran Khan’s Lahore residence - Zaman Park - to deliver the notice.

The ex-PM has been directed to pay outstanding Rs3.6 million.

The notice further stated that if the dues are not cleared within a week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will be approached.

It is pertinent to mention that the notice comes at a time when the country is gearing up for the upcoming general elections.