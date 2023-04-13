President says elections can’t be postponed on pretext of security, funds

President Arif Alvi has criticized the government’s decision to delay the upcoming general election on the pretext of insufficient funds.

Speaking in an interview with Meher Bukhari aired on Hum News, Alvi stated that elections in a democratic country should not be postponed due to a lack of money. He added that the apex court should decide on the date of the election.

President Alvi stressed the importance of democracy in the country and called for the avoidance of talk of martial law, even in jest.

He also expressed concern that democratic individuals within various political parties were remaining silent due to party policy.

Alvi further noted that Pakistan’s forces had made numerous sacrifices for the country, and elections had been held even during operations against terrorism. He stated that there was no question of postponing the elections, even due to the ongoing census.

He emphasized that Pakistan would not default and democracy would not derail. The government, he stated, was making excuses for postponing the elections.

In response to a letter from the prime minister, the president declined to comment and added that he had never met the premier in private.

Alvi highlighted that sometimes, good decisions can be made even in unfavorable situations.

He noted that the parliament in the country was incomplete, and democracy should continue to flourish.