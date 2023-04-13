NA, Senate panels unanimously reject bill to unlock elections funds

Members of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue and Senate Standing Committee on Finance on Wednesday unanimously rejected the bill titled, “Charged Sums for General Election (Provincial Assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Bill, 2023” tabled by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the lower house.

The bill called for the lawmakers to discuss and decide on funds allocation for elections to the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

After the bill was rejected by the NA panel, the Senate panel also reviewed the bill.

The meeting of the Senate panel was convened by Senator Dilawar Abbas.

State Minister for Finance Ayesha Ghous Pasha told the panel that they have limited funds due to the IMF deal while the country was facing a financial crunch.

She clearly stated that the finance ministry didn’t have means to fund the polls while noting that the government is trying to control the fiscal deficit.

Senator Mohsin Aziz protested and said that he had never seen a bill of such kind in the Senate, adding that the matter was out of scope of the upper house.

He said that the country should be considered default if it doesn’t have Rs21 billion required for conducting polls.

He noted that Rs18 billion were spent on the Islamabad Metro Bus project, questioning why the government was not releasing the funds for elections.

The standing committee unanimously rejected the bill.