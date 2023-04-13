NA body unanimously rejects Bill to unlock elections funds

Members of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue Wednesday unanimously rejected the Bill tabled by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in Lower House seeking the release of funds for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections.

During the meeting, Minister of State for Finance & Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha said Pakistan is struggling to get a loan tranche from IMF as the country is facing a cash crunch.

“We cannot provide any extra funds beyond the assigned budget as it would go beyond the IMF program and increase the deficit that we have agreed upon with them. Our aim is to restrict the deficit within the limits set by the IMF,” she added.