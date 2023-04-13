‘Biased, dictatorial’: Ruling alliance rejects bench constituted to hear pleas on SC bill

The ruling coalition government Thursday rejected the eight-member bench that has been constituted to hear petitions challenging the Supreme Court (Procedure and Practice) Bill 2023.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the ruling alliance termed the bench “controversial” and criticized the move stating “It has never happened in Pakistan’s history”.

They argued that placing the bill before a controversial bench prior to its implementation would render the justice process, adding that judges are ‘biased and dictatorial’.

“It is disappointing that no judges from Balochistan or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were included in the bench,” they stressed.

The ruling coalition asserts that hastily establishing a contentious bench and pre-emptively declaring its decision undermines the very essence of justice, akin to slaying it.

The alliance further added that the bar councils have also denounced this action as ‘unjust and contrary to legal principles’.

There will be no be no compromise on the authority of the Parliament in accordance with the Pakistan’s constitution, vowed the ruling alliance.

With only few minutes left for proceedings to begin, the eight-member bench headed by Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear a set of three petitions against the SC (Practice & Procedure) Bill, 2023 passed by the Parliament that aimed to curtail top judge’s “unbridled” powers.

The eight-member bench, comprises Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Mazahir Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Shahid Waheed would hear the pleas at 11:30 am.

A group of petitioners has asked the apex court to suspend a proposed bill during the pendency of their petition. They have also requested that President Dr Arif Alvi be directed not to assent to the bill, which would prevent it from becoming an act of parliament.

The petitioners argue that the federal government cannot create any law that seeks to interfere with the functioning of the apex court or the powers exercised by it or its judges, including the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), as per the Constitution.

The petitions assert that the bill in question is an unconstitutional measure and ultra vires, in direct violation of the constitutional mandate. The federal government’s actions represent a blatant violation of the Constitution, the petitioners added.

According to the petitions, the Supreme Court and its corpus, as defined in Article 176, comprises the CJP and a number of other judges determined by parliament or, until that determination is made, as fixed by the president.

The CJP is the central force around which the entire structure of the apex court is woven. The preamble to the Constitution declares the independence of the judiciary and each of its judges, including the CJP, as an objective, and this is also part of the objective resolution and a substantive part of the Constitution, the petitions emphasized.