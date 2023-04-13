Imran Khan’s interim bail in two cases extended till May 4

An anti-terrorism court of Lahore has extended Imran Khan’s interim bail in two cases till May 4.

ATC judge Ijaz Ahmed Buttar heard the pleas for interim bail.

The interim bails on PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Farrukh Habib, Mahmoodur Rasheed, Ejaz Chaudhry were also extended.

Imran Khan joined the proceedings through video link.

Moreover, the interim bail of three PTI leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry and Yasmin Rashid, has also been extended till May 2.

The Lahore District and Sessions Court extended the PTI leaders’ interim bail in the Zille Shah murder case.

The court ordered the suspects to join the investigation.

The case against the three leaders was registered at the Sarwar Road police station.

Plea for online attendance

Earlier, announcing its reserved verdict, an anti-terrorism court on Thursday allowed former prime minister Imran Khan to join the proceedings on his interim bail pleas in two cases through a video link.

The ATC announced its verdict reserved earlier, and granted Imran Khan’s request to attend the proceedings through video link for one day.

Earlier, Judge Ejaz Ahmed Buttar questioned that if he allows Imran to mark his attendance through video link, what if he is not home.

The PTI chief lawyer Salman Safdar responded that Imran’s presence could be ensured by sending over a court representative.

“You want to have TV programs be conducted on me,” the judge remarked.

“If I allow the attendance on video link, you will present my judgment in the entire country,” judge Buttar observed.

During the hearing, the prosecutor remarked that he was unaware of anything about the threat to Imran Khan. “The police can better comment on this,” he added.

“You are not cooperating. We should hand over Imran Khan to the police,” judge Buttar remarked, adding the Punjab police will be responsible for Imran Khan’s security.

Imran Khan’s lawyer submitted a copy of the threat alert to the court.

“Imran Khan is not leaving the country,” the lawyer contended, adding is client will and is facing cases.