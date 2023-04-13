AJK apex court refuses interim relief to disqualified PM Ilyas

The Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has refused to grant interim relief to disqualified prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.

Refusing to grant interim relief to Ilyas, the Supreme Court upheld its disqualification decision.

The request for interim relief by the legal team of Sardar Tanveer was declared inadmissible.

The AJK chief justice reprimanded Ilyas’s lawyer that for the first time, objections were raised thrice on a case. “Is this your qualification?” the CJ questioned.

The former prime minister did not apologize, but said “if there has been contempt, I apologize”, the chief justice remarked.

The Constitution is supreme, and is made up of the assembly, the Chief Justice

The former prime minister also does not value the post of premier of this House, the CJ remarked.

Ilyas’s lawyer argued that the high court did not give his client an opportunity to explain. The Constitution gave the right to every citizen to respond to any allegations against him/her.

The CJ remarked that when his videos were played in the court, he admitted to using the insulting language. He is justifying what he said and says he apologizes it the remarks are contemptuous.

The court is not hearing an appeal at this point, but deciding whether the appeal is admissible or not, the chief justice observed.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court had on Wednesday rejected Sardar Tanveer Ilyas’s appeal challenging his disqualification in contempt of court case.

Ilyas was disqualified by the Azad Kashmir High Court from holding any public office after he was found guilty of contempt of court on Tuesday.