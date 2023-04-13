Four firefighters die in Karachi’s garment factory blaze

Four firefighters died while 13 others sustained severe injuries after a building collapsed following a massive fire in Karachi’s garment factory, Samaa TV reported Thursday.

According to local media reports, the blaze ripped through the factory Wednesday night and eventually caused it to collapse in New Karachi’s industrial area.

The incident was first reported at 7:53 am, and the first vehicle was dispatched from the New Karachi station at 7:55 am. A total of fifteen vehicles participated in the operation, with firefighters battling the flames for several hours.

The deceased firefighters have been identified as Sohail, Mohsin, Khalid Shehzad, and Afzal.

The surrounding areas were also evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Reportedly, the blaze was on the verge of being completely extinguished by the firefighters when the building collapsed.

Moreover, a fire brigade vehicle and a water tanker were destroyed by the debris, adding to the already extensive damage caused by the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, said officials.

The governor of Sindh visited the site of the incident to assess the damage and take stock of the situation. Meanwhile, the chief minister of Sindh expressed regret and sorrow while taking notice of the incident and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Such incidents are frequently reported in Karachi. In August 2021, a chemical factory fire in Karachi claimed at least 10 lives

In the deadliest such incident, 260 factory workers were killed in 2012 after being trapped inside a garment factory, when a blaze broke out.