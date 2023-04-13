Fire erupts in Karachi garment factory, kills four firefighters

Four firefighters died while 13 others sustained severe injuries after a building collapsed following a massive fire in Karachi’s garment factory, Samaa TV reported Thursday.

According to local media reports, the blaze ripped through the factory Wednesday night and eventually caused it to collapse.

The incident occurred in New Karachi’s industrial area and several firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the scene.

Reportedly, the blaze was on the verge of being completely extinguished by the firefighters when the collapse occurred.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, said officials.

Such incidents are frequently reported in Karachi. In August 2021, a chemical factory fire in Karachi claimed at least 10 lives

In the deadliest such incident, 260 factory workers were killed in 2012 after being trapped inside a garment factory, when a blaze broke out.